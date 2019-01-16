Android Pie beta registrations now open for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Just yesterday the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 started receiving the Android Pie beta. Now we are seeing that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are also ready to get involved with the One UI open beta.

We were expecting the beta to roll out to the devices over the next couple of days, but maybe not quite so quickly. Like the Note 8 Android Pie beta, this has been spotted by Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in India (via SamMobile) and we expect the beta to roll out globally in the coming days.

Galaxy Note 8 users in the United Kingdom and elsewhere on Reddit reported seeing the registration process open up after checking back within the Samsung Members app throughout the course of the day. Whilst we are unsure when the beta will hit US shores due to the differing nature of the Snapdragon chipset — which is exclusive to North American markets — we do expect US users to have the opportunity to sign up for the open beta in the near future.

At this early point of 2019, we’ve now seen live Android Pie betas for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Note 8 and adding to that growing list is the S8 and S8+. It’s not exactly perfect, but at least we are finally seeing a semi-rollout of the latest Android iteration on Samsung’s core flagship lineups.

Those interested in taking the beta and updated One UI interface for a spin can do so via the Samsung Members app. Once you do so you will receive the OTA for Android 9.0 — the firmware versions being G950FXXU4ZSA5 for the Galaxy S8 and G955FXXU4ZSA5 for the Galaxy S8+.

Any news of a Pie beta is welcome, but as always we would prefer more concrete news that the stable version of Android Pie is coming sooner rather than later. According to the Samsung roadmap, we should see Android Pie and One UI on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ in or after March 2019. Fingers crossed that this beta is a sign that we will see the update on time.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S8

Get the Samsung Galaxy S8+

Read more Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: