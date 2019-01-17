Google Pay has added 17 new banks in the US in January 2019

If you stop and think about it, the number of banks and other financial institutions in the United States alone is almost uncountable, yet Google Pay seems committed to supporting them all. For the month of January, Google Pay has gained compatibility with 17 new US banks.
To use your credit or debit card with Google Pay anywhere in the world, your bank or credit union needs to first be supported by the service. In the US, the list of banks and financial institutions supported by Google Pay seems to grow almost weekly, though a short break was taken last month around the holidays.
Google Support keeps a thorough list of the banks and credit unions it supports in the US, and according to recent changes, they’ve so far added the following 17 banks in January:
- Axiom Bank
- BankVista
- Dedham Savings
- First Liberty National Bank
- First National Bank of Hereford
- FNB Oxford Bank
- Kearny Bank
- MidSouth Bank (Salt Lake City,UT)
- Nebraskaland National Bank
- North Country Saving Bank
- Optum Bank
- Red River Bank
- Texstar National Bank
- Two River Community Bank
- Valley Credit Union
- Wakefield Co-Operative Bank
- Washington Savings Bank (Lowell,MA)
Is your bank now on the list? Let us know in the comments.
More on Google Pay:
- Google granted e-money, payment license to operate in Europe
- Google Pay is now available in France, w/ initial support from 6 banks and card companies
- T-Mobile launches mobile banking solution T-Mobile Money, available now on Android and iOS
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: