Android Pie rolling out to Honor View 10 in United States

The Honor View 20 might be on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean that the Huawei-owned company has forgotten about the previous model. Far from it, as Android Pie is now rolling out to the Honor View 10 in the United States.

Whilst Huawei struggles with a bit of an image crisis at the moment, the company’s own offshoot brand Honor is going from strength to strength globally. That said, there has been a slight delay for US users of the Honor View 10 in getting this Android Pie update.

The rollout has been staged, but that still doesn’t forgive the three-month delay in seeing Pie on Honor devices on US shores. It does now mean that EMUI 9 will be heading out via an OTA in the next few weeks (via XDA Developers).

After some digging the guys over at XDA found that this update is build number 9.0.0.201(C567E6R1P12) which is for the Honor View 10 US model BKL-L04. That’s happy news all around.

It is a fantastic device for the price all things considered, especially as it is now getting the Android Pie update. Some might not be huge fans EMUI, but it does add some neat software tweaks on top of stock for a unique experience overall.

