Google app 9.5 preps Assistant Dark mode, additional ‘Updates’ functionality [APK Insight]

As a more compact Google Assistant is rolling out, the latest Google app beta suggests that more features are in development. Version 9.5 reveals that a dark mode is in the works for Assistant, as well as additional functionality for the Updates feed.

Google Assistant dark mode

Android Q is likely going to introduce a system-level Dark mode as many of Google’s apps in recent weeks have adopted the additional theme. One for Assistant could be in progress if Google app 9.5 is any indication. When Android Pie’s Developer options “Night mode” is enabled or the battery saver, Assistant results and items on the Updates feed will feature black backgrounds. Read more here.

More cards for Assistant Updates

Speaking of Assistant, the Updates feed is working on adding more functionality. When it launched last July, initial “daily snapshot” features included Calendar events, reminders, travel times, recent orders from Gmail, and stocks. At the time, Google noted that it would “continue to add more useful features to your snapshot over time.”

for example, an overview of your notes and lists from Google Keep, Any.do, Bring!, Todoist and others; a new discovery section to help you find activities nearby; reminders on where you parked; personalized recommendations for music and podcasts; and much more.

Google app 9.5 is beginning work on the latter with a “Music for you” card that would presumably be similar to Play Music suggestions on Smart Displays.

<string name=”media_card_title_ui_v3″>Music for you</string>

Assistant for cars

Ahead of JBL and Anker launching Assistant car devices, Google app 9.5 continues work on supporting the new form factor. Users will be able to conduct a stereo test to ensure everything is operational, with this update tweaking the strings.

<string name=”herbie_skip_dialog_message”>If you continue without a successful stereo test, you might not hear audio from %1$s</string> <string name=”herbie_skip_dialog_title”>”Can’t verify your stereo setup”</string>

Connection warnings

Joining Wi-Fi networks is always a pain, with many often attempting a random Google Search to see if the connection works. Google app 9.5 featuers several error strings from “insecure_network” to “error_captive_portal.”

<string name=”error_captive_portal”>Check your connection and try again.</string> <string name=”error_http”>Something went wrong. Check your connection and try again.</string> <string name=”error_insecure_network”>Attackers might be able to monitor your searches and activities on websites.</string> <string name=”error_internal”>Something went wrong</string> <string name=”error_no_network_connectivity”>”Trying to reconnect. Your results will appear when you’re back online.”</string> <string name=”error_s3″>Something went wrong. Check your connection and try again.</string> <string name=”error_ssl”>Check your connection and try again.</string> <string name=”error_time_out”>Something went wrong. Check your connection and try again.</string> <string name=”error_unknown”>Something went wrong. Try searching again.</string> <string name=”error_unreliable_network”>Something went wrong. Check your connection and try again.</string> <string name=”error_user_cancelled_operation”>Something went wrong. Try searching again.</string>

