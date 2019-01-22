Gmail adding undo/redo & strikethrough shortcuts in Compose, .EML message downloads

As of September, the new Gmail on the web is now available for all users. Today, Google announced a handful of new Gmail features on he web related to the compose window and a new download option for messages.

The Gmail compose window — and its full-screen version — is adding two new shortcuts to the floating Formatting options bar. At the very left, users can now click undo/redo instead of relying on keyboard commands. Strikethrough is now also available on the other side of the strip after user feedback.

Undo/Redo: If you need to undo an action, like if you accidentally delete the content of your draft of an email, you can do so straight from the compose view. Anytime you have undo, you want to also have the option of redo, so we’ve added that as well. Strikethrough: Strikethrough is a visual cue that something has been completed or can be used as an edit suggestion. We’ve heard from you that this functionality is critical to quickly and efficiently write emails, especially when you want to visually indicate a change in language.

Meanwhile, an email can now be downloaded as an .EML file in rfc822 format. This includes the email’s contents, as well as any other attachments with the format recognized by other clients. This “Download message” option is available on the web in the overflow menu. Additionally, .EML files can be sent as email attachments.

These features will be available on the web in the coming weeks for all users by default.

