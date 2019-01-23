Acer announces new 11.6-inch Chromebooks, including AMD-powered convertible

Acer yesterday announced the Chromebook Spin 512 with a 3:2 aspect ratio that’s also found on the Google Pixelbook. At BETT 2019, the company is launching four more Chrome OS device, including two running AMD processors.

This latest batch of Chrome OS devices are again aimed at the education market. As such, all four are compliant with the U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standards for drops of up to 48 inches and a downward force of 132 pounds. Additionally, they meet ASTM F963-16 and UL/IEC 60950-1 toy safety spec.

Additionally, they all share the standard 11.6-inch IPS display, two USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports.

As the names suggest, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Spin 511 feature a 360-degree hinge that allows for tablet, notebook, display, and tent modes. The former is notably powered by a 7th Gen AMD A-Series A4-9120C processors with Radeon graphics, while the latter features dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or quad-core N4100 chips.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R752T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R721T)

The Acer Chromebook 311 (C721) also features an AMD chipset, but in a standard clamshell form factor with both touchscreen and non-touch variants available. Both devices feature a spill-resistant keyboard — up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water — and moisture-resistant trackpad, as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

However, the Spin 511 supports an optional Wacom EMR Stylus allowing for seamless note taking, while a 5MP world-facing camera is also available.

Today’s last announcement is the Acer Chromebook 311 (C733) with spill-resistant keyboard. Powered by Intel, it features the same processor options as the Spin 511.

These new Acer Chromebooks will be available in North America and EMEA by Q2.

Acer Chromebook 311 (C733)

Acer Chromebook 311 (C721, C721T)

