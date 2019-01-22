Acer Chromebook Spin 512 brings the Pixelbook’s 3:2 aspect ratio to schools

Over the past month, a number of vendors have announced new Chrome OS devices for education. Acer today is launching the Chromebook 512 and Chromebook Spin 512 with 3:2 aspect ratio displays.

Like the Pixelbook, these two new Chrome OS devices feature 3:2 IPS display at 12-inches and 1366 x 912 resolution. A first for Acer Chromebooks, it is similar to pen and paper for notetaking, and “falls between the ratio used in books and mobile media.” In practice, this allows for 18% more vertical space compared to 16:9 and is ideal for the web.

As the name suggest, the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 features a 360-degree hinge and Gorilla Glass with antimicrobial coating that allows for use in clamshell, tablet, display and tent modes. A Wacom electro-magnetic resonance (EMR) stylus is included and can be stowed away into the body of the notebook.

Other Spin 512-specific features include an 8 MP auto-focus world facing camera and an 88 degree wide-FOV HDR webcam.

Acer Chromebook Spin 512

Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook 512 only features a 180-degree hinge that allows the screen to lay completely flat, but shares a similar design and specs. Touch and non-touch options are available.

Ruggedness is a focus for both devices with U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standards allowing for drops from up to 48 inches thanks to a shock-absorbing bumper. Additionally, it has been certified to leading toy safety standards: ASTM F963-16 and UL/IED 60950-1. A gutter system makes the keyboard spill-resistant, while the touchpad is moisture-resistant.

Specs-wise, the Spin 512 is powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Celeron N4100 processor with 4-8GB and 32-64GB of storage. The Chromebook 512 features only a dual-core Celeron N4000 chip. Ports include two USB-C, dual USB-A 3.0 ports, and headphone jack, while Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi round out connectivity. Battery life is rated at 12 hours.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 will start at $449.99, while the Chromebook 512 comes in at $329.99 with North American commercial availability this April.

Acer Chromebook 512

