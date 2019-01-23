YouTube TV expands nationwide, now covers 98% of Americans just in time for the Super Bowl

Google’s YouTube TV service has seen significant expansion since its launch just two years ago. Today, just a couple of weeks ahead of the Super Bowl, YouTube TV has officially gone nationwide.

Before today’s announcement, YouTube TV already covered the “top 100” markets in the United States. Now with a significant expansion of another 95 markets, the service is effectively going nationwide. YouTube says that this covers 98% of Americans, and the rest will “follow shortly thereafter.”

This arrives just in time for the Super Bowl, taking place on Sunday, February 3rd. Of course, users added as a part of this nationwide expansion will still get access to all of YouTube TV’s best features such as unlimited cloud DVR, watching on multiple devices, and support for family accounts too.

As The Verge notes, YouTube TV’s expansion doesn’t come without a downside. Not all of these new markets seem to have access to all of the “Big Four” broadcasters (CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX). In some areas, ABC and FOX aren’t supported with NBC also lacking in a couple of areas. You can check your zip code to see what channels are available in your area.

The newly supported markets are available as of today. If you’re just signing up, you’ll be paying $40 a month for the service with access to over 60 networks plus some optional premium channels.

