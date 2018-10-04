YouTube TV gaining full DVR playback for Disney, Fox, NBC, and more

One of YouTube TV’s most useful features is an unlimited cloud DVR for recording live shows and rewatching content. However, there are restrictions that favor VOD content, but fortunately the major channels today are allowing full and immediate YouTube TV DVR control.

The YouTube TV DVR is very much analogues to a physical recorder in that it records the ads that appear during the broadcast. One advantage to any DVR is the ability to skip over that advertising by fast forwarding.

However, in the past, several channels blocked users from watching the version that they recorded by instead offerings a video on-demand (VOD) option, which is technically not the broadcast watchers intended to capture. It features other inserted ads that you cannot skip and are forced to watch.

This is changing moving forward, with YouTube TV detailing today that several major channels have agreed to make “content immediately available for DVR playback.” This means full control of pause, rewind, and fast forward during YouTube TV DVR playback of previously recorded content.

This includes broadcasters like Fox and NBC, as well as cable channels AMC, Disney, and Turner.

You asked, we listened. Enjoy more of your favorite recorded shows with full control to pause, rewind, & fast forward anytime during playback. Thanks to our partners @AMC_TV, @Disney, @FOXTV, @NBCUniversal & @Turner for making their content immediately available for DVR playback! — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 4, 2018

Back in August, YouTube TV expanded to 100 cities across the United States. For $40, subscribers today have access to 72 channels and YouTube Originals, while seven additional networks are available from an extra $3 per month to $15 for sports. Dedicated apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, and smart televisions are available.

