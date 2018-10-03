YouTube TV adds support for NBA League Pass w/ $40 add-on channel

YouTube TV is no stranger to the NBA, but now basketball fans are about to get a huge plus with the subscription service. NBA League Pass is officially adding support for Google’s live TV streaming option.

There are a slew of add-on networks that can be added to any YouTube TV subscription. These include popular options such as Starz, Showtime, and several others. We’ve heard before that NBA League Pass would be available as a future add-on, but now it’s become available to all users (via CordCutters).

NBA League Pass allows fans to watch out-of-market games with no advertising all season long. The service costs $40 a month on top of your standard YouTube TV subscription, or $249 for the entire 2018-2019 season. No separate account is required for set up either, and the billing goes through your standard subscription.

To sign up, you can head to tv.youtube.com/settings/subscriptions on your desktop browser to add League Pass to your account. On mobile devices, the same option is available via the app’s settings menu under the “Membership” section.

