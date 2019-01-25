Alleged ‘Google coral’ benchmark emerges w/ Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, and Android Q

Benchmarks are usually hit or miss in terms of accurately revealing information about future devices. In terms of what’s coming next from Made by Google, the past few weeks have been populated with Pixel 3 Lite leaks. However, a “Google coral” device just emerged with unsurprising specs for a next-generation Pixel 4.

A device with the “Google coral” model name appeared last night on Geekbench. The motherboard is called “coral,” with 5465 MB of RAM — or roughly 6GB. An octa-core Qualcomm chip that’s likely the Snapdragon 855 is featured with a single-core score of 3,296 and multi-core of 9,235.

This performance is in line with existing benchmarks of Qualcomm’s latest chipset. Also notable is how Android Q is listed as the operating system.

“Google coral” could be the Pixel 4 as the specs are in line with a next-generation flagship. The Snapdragon 855 is not surprising, while the increased RAM would address criticism over the current 4GB found on the Pixel 3 and earlier generations. Overall, the benchmark’s appearance vaguely fits with the development timeline of this year’s phones.

However, there is one significant reason to not take this benchmark at face value. “Coral” already refers to the board name for a handful of 2018 Chromebooks from Acer and Lenovo based on Intel’s Apollo Lake architecture. There are dozens of Geekbench benchmarks for those Chrome OS devices that carry the “google coral” model name and clearly use Intel chips.

This name reuse could be an attempt to not draw attention to the performance test and ultimately the device. In fact, “Google Coral” might be the company’s stand-in name for projects that are still in-development. We are aware of at least one other current Google effort that uses “Google Coral” in place of the actual product name during demos.

Meanwhile, if this were the Pixel 4, the motherboard would likely be named after a fish — crosshatch and blueline. Coral is vaguely aquatic-themed, but not explicitly so. At the end of the day, the revealed specs are not surprising. As the year continues, more benchmarks will likely emerge, thus confirming whether the one from yesterday is legitimate.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: