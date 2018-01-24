Google has begun teasing I/O 2018 with multiple encrypted puzzles

Every year, Google likes to tease information about its yearly developer conference, typically held during the summer months. At midnight, Google’s Developers Twitter account sent out an encrypted message, providing the first hint as to when I/O 2018 will be held…

UAG Cases

Clue #1: First, the image that can be seen above and in the Google Developers’ tweet can be translated from binary and points to google.com/io. From there, you’re taken to a Google Maps page with a splash screen offering to take you behind the scenes of I/O 2018.

Clue #2: Once you begin walking around in the street view mode of Google Maps, you can walk into one of the company’s office buildings. If you explore throughout the room, an identification icon will appear over different items. So far, we have been able to spot these hovering over a calendar showing August 5 (which is National Sister Day), a plate of sushi, and the Sister Carrie book.

If you try to get through the door on the other end, you are supposed to enter a city name that Google seeks. Based on all of the “sister” clues, we discovered that the city that the game was looking for was ‘Iwata‘, Mountain View’s sister city.

Clue #3: The next location is a meeting room. There are even more items in this room that are meant to act as hints, all of which can be seen below. To exit the room, you must answer the question: “What three numbers do we seek?”

Looking around the room, it appears that everything is upside down.

Updating…

Clue #1

Clue #2

Clue #3