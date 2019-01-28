Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 are designed to take on India’s budget market, first w/ ‘Infinity-V’ notch

India is a huge market for smartphones, and OEMs have been heavily competing to dominate it. Xiaomi has a huge foot in the door there, but slowly other brands such as OnePlus are making themselves known. Now, after years of not taking the budget market very seriously, Samsung hopes to make a splash with its new Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 devices.

The best gifts for Android users

Revealed earlier this morning, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are devices that redefine how Samsung approaches the budget smartphone market. Both of these new devices cost roughly $150 USD or less in the Indian market, and they bring a lot for that price tag too.

Looking first at the Galaxy M20, there’s a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) display which has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an “Infinity-V” panel. Of course, that’s just marketing talk for saying that this is one of Samsung’s first smartphones with a display notch, but at least it’s a small one that’s centered on the display. On all other sides, the bezels for the Galaxy M20’s display are slim including a fairly minimal chin along the bottom.

Under the hood, the M20 offers up an Exynos 7904 processor, either 3GB/32GB of RAM and storage or 4GB/64GB, as well as a huge 5,000 mAh battery. The device itself is built from polycarbonate and includes a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well. There’s also USB-C with fast charging. Pricing lands at Rs. 10,990, roughly $155 USD.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Turning things over to the even further budget-conscious Galaxy M10, Samsung has here lessened the spec sheet with a notable price drop too. You’ll find another “Infinity-V” display here, this time measuring in at 6.2-inches with a mere 1520×720 resolution. Still, there’s also an Exynos 7870 to power the device paired with either a 2GB/16GB or 3GB/32GB storage and RAM configuration. Notably, though, this device does lack a fingerprint sensor (face unlock is available) and still uses microUSB for charging the 3,400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10

As far as the cameras go, both devices share identical arrays. On the back, there’s a 13MP primary shooter with an ultra-wide 5MP sensor to accompany it. Up front, there’s an 8MP shooter nestled inside of the notch. microSD expansion is available on both devices. Unfortunately, both still launch on Android 8.1 Oreo, but Pie is apparently slated for later this year.

Both the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M10 will be available in Black and Blue from February 5th on Samsung’s online store and Amazon.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: