OnePlus 6 outsells Samsung and Apple to become the best-selling premium smartphone in India

There’s a ton of competition in the smartphone space, and emerging markets present an opportunity for everyone to grow. For the first time ever, OnePlus managed to outsell the biggest smartphone brands in existence, at least in India.

The best gifts for Android users

A report from Counterpoint Research reveals a lot of interesting numbers regarding India’s smartphone market during Q2 of 2018.

For one, Samsung managed to take the number one overall spot in this market yet again, beating out Xiaomi, who has held the title for a while, by capturing 29% of the market. This can be attributed to the success of models such as the Galaxy J6, J4, and J2.

In the realm of premium smartphones (anything over the equivalent of about $430), though, OnePlus took the lead in a big way. Both Apple and Samsung are big names in this market, but the OnePlus 6 managed to outsell both of those companies for a full quarter. This shouldn’t really come as a total shock, as in a market so focused on pricing, OnePlus’ devices have a pretty huge advantage over Samsung and Apple’s pricier options.

As a point of comparison, Apple’s market share in India dipped to just a mere 1%, its lowest point in recent history. As mentioned, Samsung still has a commanding lead here thanks to its budget offerings, but this market is a good reminder that companies like OnePlus can have a major impact. Notably, OnePlus saw massive 284% growth in the region during this past quarter.

9to5Google’s Take

Samsung is Android’s biggest brand, but left and right things are looking less great for the company’s flagship devices. The competition is strong especially in the flagship market right now, and I’m glad to see a company like OnePlus taking the top spot for once. Now let’s just see if another brand can take the crown in other regions.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: