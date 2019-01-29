[Update: Now working normally] Gmail is currently down for some users across the globe

It seems that Gmail is currently down for quite a large portion of users across the globe with reports in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

A quick check of sites like Down Detector and Outage Report shows the extent of the reports of Gmail not responding, with users reporting “404” errors when attempting to log in to the service.

[Update 04:47 PST] – The Google GSuite Status Dashboard is showing that the problem should now be resolved but we are still seeing reports on Down Detector and Outage Report at this present time.

[Update 05:42 PST] – It seems that all issues have no been ironed out with little to no new reports of “404” errors of login problems

Google’s own G Suite Status Dashboard is now showing that Gmail, Google Drive, Hangouts and more are all currently experiencing some level “Service disruption”

Google has quickly responded to the outage with an estimated fix expected by 04:50am PST.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users,” the Gmail status page read. “The affected users are unable to access Gmail. “We will provide an update by 1/29/19, 12:50 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.”

More on Gmail:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: