Gmail for iOS adds unified inbox to view emails from multiple accounts

This year, Google rolled out a brand new Gmail with Material Theme and other AI features on the web, while also announcing that it plans to kill Inbox in 2019. Gmail for iOS is now finally gaining a unified inbox view.

Long available on Android, Gmail for iOS is finally adding an “All Inboxes” view. The iOS client has long supported personal, G Suite, and third-party IMAP accounts. However, there was no unified list to see all unread emails as one stream of messages.

Instead, users had to move between multiple accounts via the switcher at the top of the navigation drawer. Now, that is changing with the addition of an “All Inboxes” view as the first option in the menu list.

To see emails from different accounts at one time, simply select the “All Inboxes” view from the left-hand side drawer. This will show all your emails in a single list, but don’t worry—no emails will be shared between your accounts.

The Gmail release notes on the App Store do not yet mention the new feature, but it will be available for all users in the coming weeks.

Gmail for Android and iOS are due for Material Theme updates that match the web revamp back in April. At Cloud Next 2018 in July, Google shared some early designs for the client. Meanwhile, Gmail just added Smart Compose on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL after just rolling out to G Suite customers.

