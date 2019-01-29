Chrome 72 for Mac, Windows, Linux rolling out w/ revamped Google settings, kills Chromecast setup

After first rolling out on Android this release cycle, the latest version of Google Chrome is now available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. On desktops, Chrome 72 removes the ability to setup Chromecasts from the web and revamps browser settings.

Chrome 72 removes the ability to setup Chromecast dongles using the Mac, Windows, or Linux browser. Users could previously setup Wi-Fi, device naming, and more by heading to chrome://cast. That URL would walk users through finding a streaming device on your network. Now, that page just shows users what special officers are available to them.

Google is directing users to the Google Home app for Android and iOS. It’s important to note that this change only applies to the setup process and not any Casting functionality. Users can still send tabs, video, or audio from Chrome for Mac, Windows, and Linux to a Chromecast or other Chromecast-enabled device, like Google Home, once everything is setup.

Chrome 71 Chrome 72

Meanwhile, Settings have been revamped with Chrome 72 splitting out Autofill into its own separate section for Passwords, Payment methods, Addresses and more. People now includes a shortcut to open Google Account settings, with sync settings still available there.

Chrome 71 Chrome 72

The Web Authentication API allows users to sign-in with a security key, Trusted Platform Module, or other verification method. Chrome on Windows now integrates with the operating system’s WebAuthn APIs. This can enable Windows Hello for user verification and two-factor in the browser, as well as U2F over USB, Bluetooth Low Energy, and NFC.

On Mac and Chrome OS, Chrome 72 adds support for external authentication devices that connect over BLE. This allows for a UI to guide users during pairing and the 2FA process.

During page unload, popups will no longer appear due to Chrome restricting usage of window.open(). The browser’s popup blocker already prevented this, but it is now prohibited regardless of whether the blocker is enabled.

Chrome 72 for desktops and Android is available now, with Chrome OS following in the coming weeks.

