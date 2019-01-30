Samsung Galaxy S9 picks up Android Pie, One UI on Verizon Wireless, rolling out now

Verizon used to be the slowest carrier when it came to releasing Android updates, but in recent years that’s been changing. More and more often, Big Red is one of the first to launch a new update. Today, the Samsung Galaxy S9 on Verizon is picking up Android Pie, one of the first carriers to get the update.

Noted by Droid-Life, Verizon Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners are starting to see Android Pie hit their devices today. The update comes with the build number G960USQU3CSAB, which is actually the same build that hit Xfinity units earlier this week.

As with other updates in the past few weeks, Android Pie is the headlining feature here. You’ll get the new recents menu, as well as Samsung’s take on gesture navigation. Further, Samsung’s new One UI is included in the update. This brings along a rethought version of Samsung’s design language with the new “viewing area” functionality which makes one-handed use much easier. The interface as a whole is also cleaned up quite a lot.

If you own a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ on Verizon, you can expect the Android Pie OTA to hit any time now. You can manually pull the update via Settings > System Update. The update may take some time to fully hit all users, but it seems to be starting right now.

