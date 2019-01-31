Google adds dedicated Hangouts Meet IP addresses for G Suite admins, network prioritization

With Hangouts classic set to be retired later this year, Google is moving full steam ahead on making Hangouts Meet a full featured video conferencing solution. The latest enterprise-focussed feature sees Google add fixed IP addresses for the G Suite service.

These official, fixed IP addresses are “to be used exclusively for classic Hangouts and Hangouts Meet in G Suite domains.” This is aimed at allowing corporate admins and IT departments to identify video conference traffic originating from Hangouts Meet.

This aids in network configuration and optimization, as well as firewall access:

Open Meet’s TCP and UDP ports for Meet IPs

Avoid tunneling or DPI for Meet IPs

Reduce latency by providing the shortest path possible to the internet for Meet traffic

The IP ranges to whitelist the Hangouts Meet’s media servers are below, while Google notes that traffic is secured and encrypted with “no need to restrict traffic to the G Suite IPs.”

IPv4: 74.125.250.0/24

IPv6: 2001:4860:4864:5::0/64

Meanwhile, administrators and other network operators can now deprioritize Hangouts traffic from consumer accounts and services with these new addresses.

Hangouts Meet and classic Hangouts will stop using the old IP address on February 14, 2019. As this change might interfere with previous network optimization you might have set up, we recommend adopting these IP addresses as part of your firewall and network configuration.

