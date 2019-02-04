Google announces Hangouts Meet hardware bundles from Logitech, new Acer Chromebase

With Hangouts Meet hardware, Google set out to offer an end-to-end video conferencing solution for enterprise customers. Powered by Chrome OS, current packages feature a touch screen controller, as well as camera, microphone, and speaker. Google Cloud today announced a partnership with Logitech and a new Acer Chromebase for Meetings.

Compared to Chat, Hangouts Meet is the more focussed of Google’s enterprise offerings as it directly builds on the past success of Hangouts classic. Logitech is now offering three pre-configured room solutions for Hangouts Meet. The bundles have been “qualified” for the Google video service, and include a pre-configured Chromebox, conference cam, and touch screen controller.

Huddle room bundle (ideal for 2-4 people) with a Logitech Meetup camera with microphones and speakers, a Chromebox and a touch controller.

Medium room bundle (best for 6+ or more people) with a Logitech Rally soundbar and mic pods, a Rally Camera, Chromebox and touch controller.

Large room bundle (ideal for 12+ or more people) with two sound bars, two mic pods and a Chromebox with a touch controller.

The Huddle room bundle starts at $3,000, with hardware featuring enterprise-grade support for IT admins. Launching in early Spring, Google notes that it’s a “fraction of the cost of typical systems.”

Meanwhile, Acer today is launching the Acer Chromebase for Meetings 24V2. The 24-inch all-in-one is “specially tailored for Hangouts Meet.” Its front-facing camera features a wide 100-degree field of view that is ideal for 1-2 people and video phone booths.

The left and right-edge are bezel-less, but the top and bottom is quite sizable. The top-left features the standard Chrome logo, while there is also a printed Meet icon on the other side. Starting at $999 USD, it features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It will be available for purchase this summer.

