You can now use Google Assistant to train for HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia isn’t nearly as popular as it was this time last year, but the mobile game show still has a large collection of loyal players. Now, it’s a bit easier to train for your new HQ Trivia game thanks to a new integration with Google Assistant.

Live now on all Google Assistant platforms, HQ University lets users train their brains with real HQ Trivia questions to sharpen their knowledge ahead of a game. The game lets users pick specific topics to train for, giving them an edge when notifications are enabled for the HQ app.

From what we can tell, this app only works in select regions, and the US in the primary market for it at the moment. Canada, for example, isn’t supported yet. However, if you do live in a supported region the app works with basically any Assistant device. That includes your smartphone of course, but also speakers such as Google Home, smart displays, the Assistant iOS app, and even Wear OS watches.

See if you have what it takes to be the quizmaster. We’ll take it easy on you for the first couple questions, but don’t get ahead of yourself. They get savage quick. Be sure to turn on notifications in the HQ Trivia app, so we can alert you when it’s time to train up for a theme day like “movies” or “history.”

To try out HQ University for yourself, simply say “Hey Google, get me ready for HQ.”

"Hey Google, get me ready for HQ." See how @HQTrivia uses the #GoogleAssistant to help fans train for the main event. Play here ➡️ https://t.co/9Yf5vc6C8P pic.twitter.com/u70vDDiwAv — Google Developers (@googledevs) February 12, 2019

