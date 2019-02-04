Nest Secure can now be turned into another Google Assistant speaker for your home

Google Assistant speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and I think one of the most clever uses is that of the Nest Cam IQ. Now, Nest Secure is getting an update which enables that same functionality, turning the home security system into yet another Google Assistant speaker for your home.

Nest Secure has supported Google Assistant integration for quite some time, but with this most recent update, the product is taking that to a new level by turning itself into a Google Assistant speaker. This is just like what the Nest Cam IQ did last year. With the flip of a switch in the Nest app, you can set the Secure as an always-listening Assistant speaker.

For many, this feature won’t necessarily be needed as many have already adopted more traditional Assistant speakers. However, this actually seems a bit more useful to me versus the Nest Cam IQ integration. Having a small Assistant speaker right next to your front door is great for activating routines for when you’re arriving home or leaving for the day, and you’ll know for a fact that you’re heard thanks to the location. Of course, it will also be able be used for things such as music, but that doesn’t seem like a good use case.

You can also arm your Nest Secure system using Assistant, but notably, it can’t be disarmed using your voice. You’ll still need the keycode or tag to do that. An update is rolling out today to enable Google Assistant on the Nest Guard component of your Nest Secure system.

Starting today, we’re adding a feature to Nest Secure to do just that: the Google Assistant will be available on your Nest Guard, so you can ask it questions like, “Hey Google, do I need an umbrella today?” before you set your alarm and leave the house. Nest Guard is the brains of your Nest Secure; it contains a keypad and all the smarts that power the system. It’s usually placed in a spot with lots of traffic (like the front doorway) making it useful as you come and go.

