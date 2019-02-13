Samsung is still pushing updates to its 4-year-old Galaxy S6, S6 Edge

This coming April, Samsung’s Galaxy S6 family will turn 4. Shockingly, the device which ushered in Samsung’s new design language is still getting updated, far outside of the company’s promise.

Noted by SamMobile today, the UAE versions of Samsung’s Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have both picked up security updates. These devices were last updated back in November, and it was largely expected that those would be the final updates those devices would get. After all, most Android smartphones including even Google’s Pixel and Nexus devices generally only get roughly) three years of software support.

Interestingly, this also comes nearly a year after it looked like Samsung had completely dropped support for these devices by removing them from its updates page. Currently, neither device shows up in monthly, quarterly, or even “regular” update schedules, which makes this fresh update all the more interesting.

It’s currently unknown when this new update will roll out to other regions.

