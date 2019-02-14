The Samsung Galaxy M20 might be heading to Europe very soon

Samsung made plenty of jibes at Apple for including a notch on the iPhone X only to then slap a notch on the Galaxy M20 18 months later. The device was initially only available to Indian and select Asian markets, but now it looks set to head to Europe in the coming months.

According to SamMobile, Galaxy M20 firmware has appeared in their online database for markets such as Germany, Spain and Italy. Of course, this all points to a European variant of the handset coming in the not-too-distant future.

The M20 looks very much like the OnePlus 6T at first glance but has much lower specifications than the OxygenOS powerhouse. The Galaxy M20 is most definitely a budget handset with an Indian pricing model that equates to around $150, but does offer quite a bit for that.

There’s a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) display which has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an “Infinity-V” panel. Of course, that’s just marketing talk for saying that this is one of Samsung’s first smartphones with a display notch, but at least it’s a small one that’s centered on the display. On all other sides, the bezels for the Galaxy M20’s display are slim including a fairly minimal chin along the bottom.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M20 offers up an Exynos 7904 processor, either 3GB/32GB of RAM and storage or 4GB/64GB, as well as a huge 5,000 mAh battery. The device itself is built from polycarbonate and includes a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well. There’s also USB-C with fast charging, making this quite an enticing entry-level smartphone all things considered.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung prices the M20 for European markets or if it might eventually head to the US as a competitor to the growing number of solid budget Android smartphones.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: