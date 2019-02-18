Samsung Galaxy S7 February 2019 security patch rolling out now

The Samsung Galaxy S7 might be three years old, but like the Galaxy S6, it is still getting support from the South Korean tech giant. Samsung Galaxy S7 users in the United Kingdom and Austria have been receiving the February 2019 security patch, which is rolling out right now (via SamMobile).

This is arguably a pretty nice update for the device to receive as OEMs drop support for handsets almost as soon as they leave the factory doors — or so it seems. Samsung has been making a conscious effort to get all of their most recent devices up to date and on Android Pie.

We don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy S7 to get the One UI experience, but this is still a update. The patch comes with software version G930FXXS4ESAE and naturally comes as an OTA download directly to Galaxy S7 devices.

As for what this update brings, it includes 12 vulnerabilities that affect Samsung devices. One of these vulnerabilities allowed access to learned words through the S Voice system on the device lock screen.

This update makes the Galaxy S7 the fourth Samsung device to receive the February security patch, after the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 8. It’s pretty surprising that it is receiving the update ahead of the Galaxy S8 in all honesty, but no complaints that the device is still getting security support.

While the update is only currently being reported in the UK — I checked my own device and no OTA as yet — and Austria. We’re sure that it will roll out internationally in the coming days too. To download the update, head to the ‘Software Updates’ section and find the ‘Download updates manually’ option.

Have you seen the update on your Galaxy S7 device? Let us know in the comments section below.

