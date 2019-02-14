Press renders finally leak 1TB, 12GB RAM Ceramic White Samsung Galaxy S10+ [Gallery]

We’ve seen press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in almost all color options thus far but the Luxurious Ceramic White variant has been a noticeable absentee. That is until now, as we have our first look at the subtle differences in this handset color compared to the standard Prism White option.

It’s worth noting that this color option is only available on a single Galaxy S10+ version — the 12GB RAM, 1TB storage option. It will also come in a Luxurious Ceramic Black version which has surfaced ahead of this version.

You can see that this Ceramic White is a much more flat color than the pearlescent prism white colorway. The biggest question is if you are willing to up your expenditure simply for a slightly different white. This leak courtesy of MySmartPrice and @IshanArgawal means we have now seen every single model of the S10, S10+ and S10e in press render format.

To get your hands on this Ceramic White model of the Galaxy S10+ you will have to put down well over $1,000. We wonder if this color is worth the extra $$$, but the specifications do make it one of the most powerful handsets on the market once it is finally unveiled.

The added RAM and storage is nice, but the overall experience will likely not be a great deal different from the base model S10. Side-by-side with the Prism White, Prism Black and Ceramic Black versions I would say that the Ceramic White option is the best of the four handset color options. It definitely looks different whereas it’s harder to tell when the phone is in black.

What do you think? Are you considering this ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic White version or alternatively the Ceramic Black option? Let us know in the comment section below.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: