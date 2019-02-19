Google Pay has added 43 new banks in the US in February 2019

Google is on a possibly never-ending mission to make sure every bank in the US supports Google Pay. Already in the month of February alone, Google Pay has picked up over forty new banks.

Google Pay is not quite as simple as just connecting your credit card information to your devices. Your bank or credit union is also involved, needing to give their approval for Google to use their cards with Google Pay.

Google keeps an up-to-date list of every bank and credit union in the US that has given this approval to Google Pay, and seems to update it almost weekly. The latest updates in February show that Google Pay has gained support for 43 new banks across the US.

You may notice that the list below has 44 financial institutions instead of 43. That is because Google now supports FNB Bank, Inc. in two states, Kentucky and West Virginia, though we’re not sure which was first.

Alpena Community Credit Union

American Bank, NA

Bank of Deerfield

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Baraboo State Bank

BlackRidgeBank

Campbell Employees Federal Credit Union

Coleman County State Bank

Columbia Credit Union

Community Bank of Louisiana

Community Resource Bank

Equishare Credit Union

Federation Bank

First Area Credit Union

FNB Bank, Inc. (KY)

FNB Bank, Inc. (WV)

GNB Bank

Jefferson Credit Union

KH Network Credit Union

LaSalle State Bank

Liberty Bank

Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union

Memphis City Employees

Metro Employees Credit Union

Midland States Bank

Monroe Telco Federal Credit Union

NESC Federal Credit Union

NexTier Bank, National Association

Northwestern Mutual Credit Union

Pearl Hawaii Federal Credit Union

Pine Federal Credit Union

Rabobank, NA

Rushville State Bank

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank

Southwest National Bank

St. Pius X Church Federal Credit

The Citizens National Bank of Bluffton

The Citizens National Bank of Somerset

The Farmers & Merchants Bank

The First National Bank of Ballinger

Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union

Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union

Windsor Federal Savings & Loan

Wiremen’s Credit Union

