Target will soon support Google Pay and Samsung Pay in stores

In addition to announcing Apple Pay this morning, Target is finally supporting other mobile-based payment systems. Both Google Pay and Samsung Pay users will be able to use their service of choice when shopping at the U.S. retailer.

According to Target, “stores will soon accept Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.” Support comes after the retailer in 2017 launched its own Wallet feature in the Target app. That mobile payment system only supported Target REDcard credit or debit cards, with the company trying to leverage 5 percent off purchases and other deals as an incentive.

However, services from Google, Samsung, and Apply Pay have won out in the long run with wide retailer adoption, and payments possible from wearable devices. Target is also supporting contactless cards from Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover in all stores.

Here’s how it works: Guests who have mobile payment set up in their iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phone or Android phone or wearable devices will be able to hold their device near the card reader at checkout to complete their purchase. Those using contactless credit or debit cards—ones with a sideways wave symbol (like a Wi-Fi symbol)—will, similarly, tap their contactless card on the reader screen to pay.

When available, payment terminals will feature updated signage and on-display prompts, with a beep confirming the transaction.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: