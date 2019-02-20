Download the official Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ wallpapers right here [Gallery]

Now that Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have gone official, we’re getting every last detail out of the company’s new devices. That now includes a full collection of all of the Galaxy S10 wallpapers available for download for use on your device…

If you’re eager to feel like a Galaxy S10 is already in your hand, why not make it look that way by applying one of the device’s official wallpapers? Pre-orders for the device don’t ship out til March 8th, but XDA-Developers has already managed to get the full-resolution copies of Samsung’s new wallpapers.

The new Galaxy S10 wallpapers build on the themes Samsung has been using for the past couple of years, bringing some vibrant color combinations that should look pretty great on just about any device. There are yellow/blue, purple/black, my personal favorite orange/purple, and others. At 3040×3040, they should fit nicely on just about any smartphone out there today, and look great doing it. Better yet, that purple/black one should do wonders hiding the notch on some OLED screens.

You can check out the samples below, or grab the full-resolution copies from XDA or mirrored on Google Drive.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Wallpapers

