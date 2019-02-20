Samsung’s first 5G smartphone is a super-charged Galaxy S10 w/ 6.7-inch display, 4,500 mAh battery

Samsung just took the wraps off of the Galaxy S10 this morning, and that announcement also came with the reveal of a special edition Galaxy S10 5G. Samsung’s first 5G phone doesn’t hold anything back, so let’s take a look at this monster.

The best gifts for Android users

The Galaxy S10 5G at a glance is relatively similar to the rest of its family, but it supercharges the spec sheet in some big ways. That includes a huge 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, a 4,500 mAh battery, and one of the first quadruple-camera setups we’ve seen on a smartphone.

First looking at that huge display. Samsung has used a Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display. The larger footprint makes room for a huge 4,500 mAh battery which supports Super Fast Charging at a whopping 25W. It, of course, also support wireless charging.

As for the specs, there’s a Snapdragon 855 chipset to help out with that 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Android Pie ships out of the box too. Impressively, the Galaxy S10 5G also includes four cameras on the rear. That includes the same 12MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and also an added 3D depth sensor.

The Galaxy S10 5G will be available first from Verizon Wireless, but pricing hasn’t been announced yet. It’ll be exclusive there for the first half of the year, with AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile models coming later in the year.

To take full advantage of 5G connectivity, Galaxy S10 5G features the largest-ever Galaxy S series display, the 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display; Samsung’s 3D Depth Camera for 3D-image capturing to power Video Live focus and Quick Measure; powered by 4,500mAh with Super Fast Charging at 25W.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: