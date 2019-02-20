Gboard 8.0 preps Clipboard w/ one hour history & pausing, sharing languages, more [APK Insight]

Gboard 8.0 is now in the beta channel and continues work on the built-in Clipboard manager by refining the feature ahead of launch. The Google keyboard is also working on a sharing capability that includes the language you’re using, as well as exporting the personal dictionary.

Clipboard

Since version 7.5, Gboard has been working on a built-in Clipboard manager. Google began testing the feature last October, but it is not widely rolled out. Gboard 8.0 today features new introductory text describing the functionality, suggesting that it is nearing launch.

<string name=”clipboard_tooltip_hint_toggle”>Welcome to Gboard clipboard, any text you copy will be saved here.</string> <string name=”feature_card_clipboard_description”>You can now copy multiple pieces of text to your clipboard so you can paste them later.</string>

<string name=”clipboard_tooltip_hint_edit”>Use the edit icon to pin, add or delete clips.</string>

Meanwhile, Google is refining the feature by detailing how long “clips” will appear in the clipboard. Pinned text — which is labeled and grouped at the bottom of the screen — will remain until removed. All other clips will be deleted after an hour.

This has a two-prong benefit of keeping the manager clean and organized, as well as dealing with the privacy concerns of an app keeping a long history of everything you copied. Google is also emphasizing how the clipboard can be paused at any time to prevent saves.

<string name=”clipboard_opt_in_first_page_message”>Any text you copy will be saved to your Gboard clipboard for 1 hour. You can also pin text to save it longer.</string> <string name=”clipboard_tooltip_hint_pin”>Touch and hold a clip to pin it. Unpinned clips will be deleted after 1 hour.</string>

<string name=”clipboard_inactive_opt_in_disabled”>Disabled because opt-in is disabled</string> <string name=”clipboard_off_overlay_content”>Text you copy will no longer be saved here. You can turn it on any time with the %s button.</string> <string name=”clipboard_off_overlay_title”>Gboard clipboard is off.</string>

<string name=”clipboard_opt_in_first_page_subhead”>You can pause this setting at any time.</string>

Sharing

To boost adoption, Google is working on a way to share the app with friends by capitalizing on the vast number of supported languages. When a new user installs Gboard with your link, they will be prompted at setup to enable the language you selected during the share.

<string name=”gboard_link_receiving_share”>Want to share with others?</string> <string name=”gboard_sharing_description_source”>Share these languages so they can type in these languages:</string>

<string name=”sharing_content”>”I’m using Gboard to type. You can try it at:”</string>

<string name=”gboard_link_receiving_title”>Enable the languages that were shared with you in Gboard:</string>

Personal dictionary export

Gboard has long let you add words to a personal dictionary. Users could soon have the ability to export that list to a new device or application.

<string name=”personal_dictionary_preference_title_export”>Export</string>

Key border experiment

When setting a theme, users can have the keyboard feature a border or be boundary-less. Gboard 8.0 feautres a new experiment to possibly further customize that option.

<string name=”pref_key_enable_key_border_by_experiment”>enable_key_border_by_experiment</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for Gboard’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of Gboard is immediately rolled out by Google when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

