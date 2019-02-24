Sony debuts Xperia 1 flagship with 21:9 4K HDR OLED, tri-camera system

Sony’s latest flagship Android device is the Xperia 1 with its tall 21:9 4K HDR screen and triple lens camera system. The MWC 2019 phone draws inspiration from several Sony products and divisions, including Bravia televisions and the Alpha camera line.

The marquee feature of the Xperia 1 is a 6.5-inch OLED panel that is edge-to-edge save for the large top bezel. Ideal for videos and movies, it is powered by technology from Sony’s Bravia TV lineup for High Dynamic Range. Gorilla Glass 6 protects the front, with Sony complimenting the watching experience by adding Dolby Atmos. To develop this ‘multi-dimensional audio,’ the mobile division collaborated with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The other main aspect of the Xperia 1 is the three-camera system that does feature a bump. At 12MP each, the primary 26mm lens is complimented by a 16mm wide-eye and 52mm telephoto. Drawing on the Alpha line of interchangeable lens cameras, this allows for sharp focus at eye level (Eye AF) and continuous burst shooting with up to 10 FPS AF/AE tracking.

Capture better low light images with the bright F1.6 lens and large pixel pitch 1.4μm Dual Photo Diode image sensor, ensuring that even moving subjects are blur-free, while RAW noise reduction delivers beautifully clear images.

On the video front, 4K HDR content can be recorded at 24 FPS in 21:9 aspect ratio. A hybrid stabilization system is used for shake-free and smooth recording, while stills can be captured from the live view or recorded content after the fact.

Other specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 with Gigabit LTE and a 3,330 mAh battery with Stamina and Adaptive Charging. The left side of the Xperia 1 is devoid of buttons, but the right-edge features a volume rocker, power, and Sony’s standard shutter key. The fingerprint sensor — which is interestingly not integrated into the power button — is located just below the volume switch.

The Sony Xperia 1 will hit the U.S. in late spring. Stateside colors include Black and Purple, while other regions can expect Gray and White.