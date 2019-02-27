Huawei P30 Pro leaks w/ 10x zoom, smaller notch, curved glass, new colors as P30 gets third camera

Two of the most impressive Huawei devices in recent memory are the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. Both devices were a huge step up from what came before, and the P20 Pro was a serious contender for best camera of the year. Now, the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 have both leaked out ahead of their official reveal next month.

Official press renders leaked courtesy of WinFuture show off the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro in detail with different colors and a solid look at the hardware overall. It looks like Huawei isn’t completely redesigning these devices, but rather iterating on what came before. One place that’s obvious is the notch which is considerably smaller this time around.

Further, the Huawei P30 Pro takes a note from Samsung and curved the glass along the sides of the device. Slim bezels ride along the sides of each device while a smaller, but still notable bezel goes along the top and bottom. There’s no fingerprint sensor in the chin this year, though, as the report says Huawei is adopting an in-display sensor.

Both the Huawei P30 Pro and the standard P30 are also both packing triple-camera arrays on the back. It’s unclear what the standard P30 will use its sensors for, but the P30 Pro will apparently be using its third sensor for 10x optical zoom. This is made evident by the square shape of that third sensor, although it’s unclear how Huawei’s sensor works.

It’s also still unclear what the other sensors will be used for, as well as the megapixel count and other sensors with each device. Apparently, a ToF sensor is in place on the P30 Pro as well.

It’s also obvious from these leaked renders that Huawei is going all out with the gradient color schemes that first appeared on the P20 family. The marketing names aren’t confirmed, but if you ask me, they just look better this time around.

Huawei will officially reveal the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26th.

