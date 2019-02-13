Huawei Watch GT arrives in the US for $199, available now w/ its lengthy battery life

Huawei smartwatches have traditionally run on top of Google’s Wear OS platform, but alongside its Mate 20 Pro last year, the company debuted a new watch based on a custom OS. The Huawei Watch GT packs some strong endurance from the battery, and now it’s finally available in the US.

Starting this week, users can buy the Huawei Watch GT in the United States without dealing with importing or any of the headaches associated with that. For $199, consumers can head over to Amazon or Newegg to pick up the smartwatch.

That base model comes with a silicone “Graphite Black” strap, and for $229 a “Saddle Brown” leather/silicone strap is available. Personally, I’d definitely go for that option.

The main attraction of the Huawei Watch GT comes down to its battery life. The company presents some bold claims for the product, and our own Damien Wilde managed over a full week before seeing the remaining battery level hit 45%. Fitness tracking is the other highlight of the watch, as traditional smartwatch features such as notifications take a backseat to that functionality.

As mentioned, if you’re interested in picking up the Huawei Watch GT you can head over to Amazon or Newegg and place your order today.

