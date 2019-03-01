Samsung Galaxy S10 durability test confirms another tough device, fingerprint sensor breaks w/ crack [Video]

Flagship smartphones nowadays are mostly made from glass and metal, and that makes them relatively fragile. After all, you can only do so much to prevent a glass panel from breaking. However, Samsung has managed to make some relatively tough devices with its past few flagships, and its latest is no exception. In a durability test, the Galaxy S10 gets high marks, although the fingerprint sensor is a cause for concern.

The best gifts for Android users

YouTuber JerryRigEverything today posted his first durability test of the Galaxy S10. While it didn’t go into a teardown, the test reveals how strong the glass panels on the device are. First and foremost, there’s a typical scratch test. While the plastic screen protector scratches immediately, the phone’s actual display covering holds up to a level 6 on the Mohs scale, well in line with other devices on the market.

The same can be said about the areas covering the cameras, both on the front and the back. The metal rail around the sides of the Galaxy S10 is also very much confirmed as genuine aluminum in this durability test. The buttons, interestingly, are somewhat easy to pop out despite the water resistance. That’s reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 9 too.

This Galaxy S10 durability test answers one important question over everything else, though, and that’s how the fingerprint sensor works after some damage. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display makes some big claims, but damage does still affect it?

Firstly, the test throws more scratches over the fingerprint sensor area than you’d hopefully ever see in the lifetime of the device. Despite that abuse, though, the sensor still works just fine. Even adding some deeper scratches to the glass, it still functions properly and accurately.

However, at the point of a level 8 pick, gouges in the display cause the sensor to stop working. As noted in the video, these gouges essentially simulate a crack in the glass, so it’s understandable that the sensor wouldn’t be able to properly read a fingerprint any longer. Still, it’s a shame. It’s definitely a good reason to toss a screen protector on the device.

More on Samsung Galaxy S10:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: