Google handing out $1 Play Store credits to some users to celebrate 7-year anniversary

March 2019 marks the 7-year anniversary of the launch of the Google Play Store. To celebrate, the company is offering up free $1 Play Store credits to some users on Android.

If you’re an Android user, you might have been greeted today with a notification from Google which simply says “We’re celebrating our birthday!” Upon clicking that notification, users are greeted with a page within the Play Store which offers up a free $1 credit towards anything they might want to buy. The credit is only valid through March 16th, but it’s still a welcome, unexpected treat.

Valid for a $1 credit against any one app, game, or in-app item with an on store price greater than $3 at the time the purchase is made on Google Play.

Seven years ago when the Play Store first launched, it replaced the Android Market. Not only did it give Android users a better experience for buying apps and games, but it opened up a future for Google which included products for selling movies, books, music, and even devices.

All these years later, two of those have since moved into other brands/names, but it was Google Play that kicked it all off. You can also check out the original Google Play launch video below. It’s… interesting.

