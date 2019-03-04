T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie OTA rolling out now

If you are on the T-Mobile network, the long wait for a taste of Android Pie on your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 should hopefully be over. The One UI update is now rolling out to T-Mobile locked Galaxy Note 9 devices right now.

This update (via SamMobile) has been in the pipeline for a few weeks at least, as we saw many other Note 9 handsets — both locked and unlocked — get the update ahead of those on T-Mobile. It comes after the telecom giant ended its own internal testing phase and made the necessary tweaks for users on the network.

Like almost all carrier updates, this is a phased Android Pie rollout for the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9 that will slowly head out to handsets on the network. The OTA download brings firmware version N960U1UEU1CSB3 and is now being rolled out by the carrier for the Galaxy Note 9. Even with that said, it should, hopefully, go live for all Galaxy Note 9 users on T-Mobile over the next few days and weeks.

For anyone with the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Note 9, it may be worth heading to your System Updates section and checking if update is ready to download. Please note: We can’t give you accurate times as to when this update may reach your device.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 might be the device on everyone’s lips, but the Note 9 still packs more than a punch with Android Pie installed. I’d go so far as to say it is the most ‘complete’ experience on a smartphone still available.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: