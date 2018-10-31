Google Hotel Search on desktop getting the Google Material Theme

As the holiday season approaches, there is an uptick in annual travel, with Google in recent weeks launching new vacation features in Search. Google Hotel Search is now getting redesigned with the Google Material Theme.

This update follows Hotel Search on mobile adding a new lookup experience, better price filtering, and more in February. That functionality on the desktop is now accompanied by a “modern look and feel.”

This is one of the better implementations of the Google Material Theme, with a good use of the larger canvas to fit in more information. The new experience starts from the main Search results page with queries featuring a city and “hotel” surfacing a card that includes a map and list of places to stay.

Viewing all the hotels on the list or expanding the map will yield a full screen page where rounded boxes with thin outlines are present throughout from the map to cards for hotels.

Clicking a result opens a redesigned page that features tabs for overview, prices, reviews, about, and photos. The rounded tab indicator is in use with the first page listing information like availability, ratings, and location summary with things to do at a glance.

Other tabs offer a fullscreen price comparison tool, reviews that feature a search capability, about with hotel amenities listed, and more photos.

This new redesign is not yet live, but will be a welcome addition. The Google Material Theme allows for a high-density interface without creating an overcrowded experience.

