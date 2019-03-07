Google testing Material Theme tweaks for ‘Help & feedback’ pages on Android

Every mobile Google app on Android and iOS lets users quickly get help and send feedback about the service. Google is now testing a Material Theme revamp of these two pages to match the company’s latest design language.

On Android, “Help & feedback” is usually located at the bottom of the navigation drawer or in a settings overflow menu. The first page is now titled “Support” — instead of “Help” — with the centered title now in Google Sans.

The search field is tweaked with rounded corners and help articles are listed below, while “Send feedback” is the last option on the page. This interface looks more like you’re composing an email in Gmail. The “Write your feedback” field prompt has been updated to ask users to “Leave product feedback or share your ideas.”

Meanwhile, System logs or app screenshots are moved to a box at the bottom of the page instead of being right under the feedback field. Other details and disclosures are listed at the bottom as well.

Some apps choose to theme the app bar or search field with accent colors. This is no longer the case with this bright Material Theme redesign. Overall, this cleaner look — especially on the Feedback screen — is more inviting and hopefully gets people to support resources.

This change appears to be coinciding with the latest Google Play services beta (15.1.xx). That version is not yet widely rolled out on Android, but a handful of iOS apps like Gmail and Google Photos already feature the new look.

