Huawei ships more than 10 million Mate 20 smartphones globally even without the US market

The Huawei Mate 20 family is pretty fantastic. The build, the overall package, and the pricing are all on point. It seems that this has resonated with smartphone buyers globally as the Huawei Mate 20 line has now sold over 10 million units without ever needing for the Chinese brand to ‘break America’.

No matter what you think of the brand, that is pretty impressive given that the United States is such a massive and core market for many other smartphone brands. It is also worth noting that this isn’t simply 10 million sales of one device. It’s the entire series of Mate 20 phones.

That includes the superb Mate 20 Pro, the lesser but still great Mate 20, Mate 20 Lite and the Mate 20 X. Some of these devices are market specific, but it’s still a solid number of handsets out there considering the October 2018 launch.

Huawei may have had sanctions placed upon them by the US government but clearly, they are making healthy sales on their core product lines. Next up will be the launch of the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26, 2019. It will be interesting to see if sales figures can get anywhere close to the Mate 20 line over the next six months.

Thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve an incredible 10,000,000 shipments of the #HUAWEIMate20 Series since it was launched in October,2018. We have been overwhelmed by your continued support and will strive to keep improving our full product range. pic.twitter.com/Alyu8KdwhZ — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 11, 2019

Kevin Ho, president of Handset Business of Consumer Business Group, said: “Looking to the future, everything we do in Huawei CBG will continue to begin and end with consumers. Our ultimate goal is to lead the transformation of the smart device industry and deliver an inspired, intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios.”

It will also be really interesting to see if in the coming years there is a softening on this US stance on the Chinese tech giant. Surely there is enough of a market for Huawei to really make great strides in the United States? If you’d like to see more Huawei devices officially available in the US, let us know in the comments section below.

