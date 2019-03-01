Huawei P30 Pro uncovered via hands-on photos [Gallery]

The Huawei P30 Pro is set to be unveiled officially in Paris on March 26th, but that hasn’t stopped the handset from appearing a little earlier than scheduled in some hands-on photos (via Slashleaks).

We have already seen some official press images leak, which showcase the rather odd-looking camera setup that features a folded optics model. The little square lens hides this setup and is said to provide up to 10x optical zoom capabilities much like we’ve seen from Oppo at MWC 2019.

There is a fourth camera right underneath the flash too, which could potentially be a Time of Flight sensor — which we are beginning to see on more smartphones already.

It’s not only courtesy of these hands-on images that we get another look at the Huawei P30 Pro, as company CEO Richard Yu has been spotted with the handset — albeit safely in a black case. The problem for Mr Yu, even with this case on, is that the camera is so distinct that it is a dead giveaway what this device is.

We don’t have a great deal longer to wait to see the device in the flesh, but as is often the case, we expect plenty more leaks to head our way right up until the official launch day.

