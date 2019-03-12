HTC feels very much like a forgotten smartphone manufacturer. That said, the Taiwanese brand has confirmed that it hasn’t forgotten about three of its handsets with regard to software updates. The company confirmed on Twitter that the HTC U11, U11+ and U12+ will get Android Pie by Q2 2019.

Even with the Android Q developer preview set to drop anytime now, there are a number of brands that simply don’t have enough devices running the current software.

That said, the HTC U11 Life is part of the Android One program and did receive an update as long ago as November 2018 would you believe. That isn’t a let off for HTC by any stretch, but despite shrinking market share, they are doing their utmost to keep updates rolling out.

We still haven’t been able to even get our hands on any of the devices in question, but would love to take a look given the Android Pie update can and does change a lot of handsets out there simply as a result of the overhaul it can bring.

No doubt these updates will be dripping in HTC’s Sense UI, but it’s a great shame seeing one of the real forerunners of ‘premium’ Android smartphones simply drop off as it has in recent years.

We wanted to share the status on the Android 9 update. HTC is currently working on ensuring the update is compatible with our phones & we anticipate a release for U11, U11+ & U12+ customers starting Q2’19. Exact timing defers to operators’ availabilities in different countries. — HTC (@htc) March 11, 2019

Fingers crossed for anyone out there with the HTC U11, U11+ or U12+ will see Android Pie in the coming months.

