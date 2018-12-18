HTC ‘rebooting’ smartphone sales with flagship and mid-range models in 2019

Things have been nothing but disappointing for HTC over the past several years. The company hasn’t caught a break when it comes to sales for quite some time, but it’s not all out of good just yet. According to a new report, HTC has plans for 2019 that include new flagship and mid-range smartphones.

HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen spoke with Digitimes this week to discuss the company’s plans for 2019. Apparently, in the first half of the year, HTC will be focusing on the launch of flagship and mid-range smartphones to follow up on the HTC U12+ and HTC U12 Life. Chen noted that sales of the 128GB model of the HTC U12 Life have been “robust” since its launch in November of 2018.

He further discussed the company’s blockchain smartphone, Exodus 1, which launched in December. Apparently, that device has been completely sold out for the first batch of devices. This has triggered HTC to map a new strategy which involves further promotion of blockchain smartphones.

Currently, the rumor mill has been pretty quiet as regards 2019 smartphones from HTC. Presumably, we’ll see a follow-up of the HTC U12+ that updates the design further and builds on the camera array that it did well with. The company “hopes” that these continued efforts will improve its market share and profitability.

