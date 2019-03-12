Nvidia Shield TV update delivers Xbox Elite Controller support, better HDMI-CEC controls

Since its initial offering back in 2015, Nvidia has been crushing it with software support for both generations of the Shield TV. Today, another software update is rolling out to Nvidia Shield owners which adds Xbox Elite Controller support and more.

Shield Software Experience 7.2.3 is available now for Shield TV owners, both 1st and 2nd generation devices. The update brings three notable software changes to the device. First and foremost, the Nvidia Shield TV now supports Microsoft’s Xbox One Elite controller. That customizable controller is a favorite for some gamers, but it’s worth noting that on the Shield, it will only work when wired to the box itself.

Further, Nvidia is tweaking the HDMI-CEC controls as well. The company doesn’t provide many specifics in the release notes, but says that the changes will “improve customizability.” We’ll update this article once we’ve had a chance to test this out, but personally, I’m hoping this lets users control the volume of their TV over CEC, but the changelog itself specifically notes something power related.

Finally, the last major changelog note is an option to restart the Wi-Fi service. Nvidia says that this is to be used when wireless access points aren’t visible. To access that setting, users can go to Settings > Network > Restart Wi-Fi once this update has been applied.

Nvidia also notes that the NHL app now works with the Shield, and by extension Android TV in general. This was first added back in December, but it’s still a welcome addition for hockey fans.

