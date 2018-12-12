Nvidia Shield TV update 7.2 adds custom quick settings, soundbar controls, more

The Nvidia Shield TV is the Android TV box that just keeps on giving. Years after its debut, the updates just keep coming, and today, Nvidia is rolling out a new update that adds quick settings, soundbar controls, and more to the Shield TV.

The best gifts for Android users

As usual, Nvidia’s changelog for update 7.2 carries a lot of information regarding new applications. One of the big headliners is support for Amazon Music. That app first debuted on Android TV a couple of weeks ago and is now available on the Shield. This update also improves the recently added Assistant/Alexa commands, including the ability to better control playback.

There are two especially notable improvements with this update too. First, there’s the addition of a new quick settings panel. This is completely customizable through Settings > System > Customize Quick Settings. The menu itself appears at the top of the standard settings menu.

Another very important change in this update is support for soundbar power controls on the Nvidia Shield TV. The Shield’s IR remote has been able to control TVs for quite a while, but this update makes it possible to directly control the volume on a connected soundbar with ease.

The full changelog is listed below, but another thing I specifically want to call out is the addition of a new auto-upgrade setting. When enabled, the Shield TV will automatically download and install new updates when they become available.

The latest monthly Android ™ security updates

security updates Adds customizable Quick Settings (Settings > System > Customize Quick Settings)

Adds option to auto-upgrade SHIELD (Settings > About > System upgrade > Auto-upgrade)

Adds support for SMBv3 when mounting network storage (NAS or PC) to SHIELD

Automatically sets color mode when playing Rec. 709 content

Adds option to sleep idle USB drives (Settings > Storage & reset > Sleep drives when idle)

Fixes BT remote pairing issues (disable Settings > Security & restrictions > Bluetooth LE Privacy)

Adds ability to control soundbar power on/off via IR (Settings > Display & Sound > Power Control)

Adds network link speed when connected via Ethernet (Settings > Network > Connected)

[SHIELD 2015 and Pro] Adds notification to migrate app data from SD Card to internal storage

Adds ability to control TV/AVR volume over HDMI-CEC from Amazon Echo

Adds option to disconnect Bluetooth audio devices

Improves responsiveness of SHIELD TV mobile app when connected over Wi-Fi

Latest accessory firmware versions: SHIELD controller (2017): v1.27 SHIELD controller (2015): v1.96/99/3.71/0.32 SHIELD remote (2017): v1.38 SHIELD remote (2015): v.1.32



The update is rolling out now to all Shield TV owners. You should see a notification for the update on your homescreen and it weighs in at roughly 413mb.

More on Nvidia Shield TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: