Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? She’s in a brand new Google Earth game that you can play

Where on earth is Carmen Sandiego? Well, it appears that we can finally answer that for ourselves as the slippery video game protagonist and Netflix star is now heading to Google Earth in the form of a throwback video game that uses the Google software.

Many of a certain vintage (I’m not willing to bring age into this conversation) will remember the plethora of Carmen Sandiego PC games from the mid-to-late 80s and early 90s. Google announced that this not-so-out-there collaboration has come about to help celebrate the “global explorer in all of us.”

To play, you have to talk to locals and gather clues as to Carmen’s whereabouts on the map. Using the Google Earth app, the camera zooms around to help you gather your bearings and even shows you the local highlights.

The Crown Jewels Caper will be the first in a series of Carmen Sandiego games that can be played within Google Earth. The entire storyline ties directly into the animated Netflix show but the short cutscenes do have that vintage pixel art style that replicates that of the original games.

It shouldn’t take you too long to complete — around 10 to 20 minutes. It’s a great time killer for fans of the show. Don’t go expecting an infinitely replayable video game experience though, this is most definitely a one time and out kind of game.

To get started, simply look for the special Pegman icon in Google Earth or click here on Chrome, Android or iOS.

