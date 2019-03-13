Google will release six Android Q Betas in coming months, public launch Q3 2019

Google this afternoon launched the Android Q Beta for all Pixel phones. Renamed from Developer Previews, this and future releases are considered “betas.” In total, there will be six updates starting today until the public release in Q3 of 2019.

Beta 1 is available today via the Android Beta Program or through a manual sideload of the OTA, as well as factory image flash. All Pixel phones, including the original Pixel and Pixel XL, are supported, with Google extending support due to popular demand.

For developers, the focus during the early part of the Beta program is on making sure your current app is compatible with the new platform, and providing early feedback. In the later part of the Beta—but ongoing throughout and beyond it—focus on adopting new features in your app and targeting the new platform.

The next release is set for early April, followed by Beta 3 at Google I/O 2019 on May 7th. These releases are meant for early testing and development environment, not daily driver use.

Beta 4 will be available in June, and is notable for offering finals APIs and the official SDK, as well as Google Play publishing of supported apps from third-party developers.

Android Q will provide a standard API level at this time. You can begin final compatibility testing of your legacy apps and refine any new code that is using the APIs or features.

Beta 5 and 6 will arrive sometime in the third-quarter of this year as release candidates for testing and final testing, respectively. Last comes the final release to AOSP and ecosystems.