YouTube Music and Premium rolling out to 14 nations including India, South Africa

Google’s premier streaming services, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have now rolled out to a further 14 nations as the service continues to expand since launching in May 2018.

Considering the almost ubiquity of the YouTube platform globally, the paid-for streaming versions of the platform have been notable absentees in many of the globes biggest YouTube using nations. That is until now.

Google has finally announced that YouTube Music and YouTube Premium will rollout immediately in India, Argentina, South Africa, and a further 11 nations.

The complete list of countries that can now sign up to the streaming system are as follows:

Argentina

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

South Africa

Uruguay

The increased availability means that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are now available in 43 countries, representing some serious growth since the launch of the dual music and video streaming platforms. YouTube also offers a 3 month free trial of YouTube Music Premium so you’re able to experience the service before tying yourself to monthly payments.

Of course, you can still enjoy YouTube without these paid tiers, but they do offer many features that you won’t find on the free equivalent. The ability to download YouTube videos for offline viewing is one that has proved immensely popular, while the growth of the YouTube Originals series is another reason that the paid tier is attracting more users.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: