Stardew Valley arrives on Android for $7.99, how to transfer your farm from PC

Android gaming has been getting better and better over the years, and lately, we’ve seen the arrival of some big titles from consoles and PC such as Fortnite. Today, the indie hit Stardew Valley officially launches for Android – here’s how to transfer your save file over.

If you weren’t already pre-registered to get Stardew Valley on Android, the game is now available from the Play Store for $7.99. The game is a mere 151mb download from the Play Store and launches up just like it would on a PC. When you first open the game, you’ll be greeted with the ability to start a new farm or load up an old one.

Just like on other platforms, starting a new farm lets you create a new character from scratch and you’ll have five farm types to pick from as well. Once that’s all done, you’ll go through the typical cutscenes and first day activities that kick off your time in Stardew Valley, all from your Android phone or tablet.

A massive perk of Stardew Valley on Android, though, is the ability to transfer over your save files from a PC or a Mac to your phone. Here’s how to transfer your Stardew Valley save files from PC to Android.

How to transfer Stardew Valley save file from PC to Android

Locate your Save Files on PC/Mac Transfer Save Files to your Android device Open Stardew Valley for Android and load your Save File

1. Locate Save Files on PC/Mac

The first thing you’ll need to do to get your current farm up and running on an Android device is to locate the needed files on your computer. Whether you play on a Windows PC or a Mac, you’ll be able to access those files pretty easily. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for console users.

On Windows, you’ll first need to open up the File Explorer. From there, click the Address Bar at the top of the screen and type %AppData%\StardewValley\Saves, followed by pressing the Enter key. On macOS, you’ll need to open Finder followed by Go to Folder. From there, type ~/.config/StardewValley/Saves.

Here’s what Stardew Valley save files look like on Windows

2. Transfer Save Files to Android

After you’ve located your save files, you’ll need to get them moved over to your Android device. In the Stardew Valley saves folder, there should be one folder for each save you have in the game. For this process, you’ll need to transfer the entire folder to your Android device. You can use apps such as Google Drive to do this, but the easiest method is going to be plugging in your device and locating the Stardew Valley folder in Android internal storage. Once that folder is located, simply drop the folder from your PC in.

Note: The folder will only appear once a save file has been created on your device.

3. Open Stardew Valley for Android

Now that the files have been moved over to the device itself, they should appear within the app on Android. Simply open it up and hit Load. From here, you should be able to open and play the same game you had on your computer with the same progress.

