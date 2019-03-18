Android Q beta 1 on Pixel and Pixel 2 can now be rooted, Pixel 3 is ‘coming’

We reported just a few days ago that the Magisk developer John Wu tweeted some bad news for anyone looking to root Android Q. Well, despite the difficulties in rooting Android Q anyone with the original Google Pixel or Pixel 2 can now root their devices.

That does leave Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users out in the cold a little — as they can’t be rooted just yet. If you are a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2 XL user, you can now root your device with some help from the guys over at XDA developers.

Hopefully, we’ll see the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL be rooted over the course of the next few days and weeks. The issues seem to stem from Android Q not allowing the mounting of /vendor, /product, and /system as rw with this only applying to devices that use the new logical partitions and overlayfs setup.

John Wu did share an update that “Magisk for Android Q is coming” — which means we should hopefully see Android Q root for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL very soon.

One interesting fact: devices using this new logical partition/overlayfs setup can no longer mount /vendor, /product, and /system as rw. Google is forcing everyone to use Magisk modules 😂 — John Wu (@topjohnwu) March 17, 2019

